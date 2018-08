Soccer: CL draw kind to Juve, Roma, less to Napoli, Inter

Rome, August 31 - The Champions League draw was kind to Juventus and Roma and less so to Napoli and Inter. Juve drew Manchester United and Valencia while Roma got Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow. Napoli were drawn against PSG and Liverpool while Inter got Barcellona and Tottenham. Two advance from each group. Cristiano Ronaldo was named UEFA player of the year beating Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.