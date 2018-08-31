Rome

Unemployment down to 10.4%, youth 30.8%

Overall rate back to 2012 levels

Unemployment down to 10.4%, youth 30.8%

Rome, August 31 - Italian unemployment fell 0.4 percentage points to 10.4% in July, ISTAT said Friday. It thus returned to the level it was in March 2012, the statistics agency said. Youth unemployment fell 1.0 points to 30.8%, its lowest since October 2011. Italian employment fell by 28,000 units or 0.1% in July over June, ISTAT said Friday. In June there had been a 41,000 unit fall, the statistics agency said. The fall is wholly in the women's sector, ISTAT said, and concentrated among people aged 15-49. Long-term steady job holders were down 44,000 while temps and self-employed workers were both up 8,000. The number of inactive people in Italy rose 0.7% or by 89,000 in the month between June and July, ISTAT said Friday. The rise regarded both women, up 73,000, and men, up 16,000, the statistics agency said. The inactivity rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 34.3%, ISTAT said. But inactivity fell over the year to "just above the all-time low recorded in June," it said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

De Luca choc: «Basta, mi dimetto»

Donna muore travolta da auto

Donna muore travolta da auto

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

di Rosario Pasciuto

Autostrade, i vertici del Cas si dimettono

Autostrade, i vertici del Cas si dimettono

di Antonio Siracusano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33