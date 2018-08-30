Rome

Collapse in central Rome church, Mamertine Prison damaged

Roof of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami caves in

Collapse in central Rome church, Mamertine Prison damaged

Rome, August 30 - Three quarters of the roof collapsed in a central Roman church Thursday but no one was hurt because it was closed - but the famed underlying ancient Roman Mamertine Prison was damaged. The vault of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami, at the Roman forum, reportedly caved in. Built on top of the Mamertine Prison, the church is usually closed and only opened for weddings. It was built between the end of the 16th century and the start of the 17th. A fire-service crane has got rid of some remaining hanging parts of the caved-in roof. The wooden beams, which are still standing, are visible through the wreckage. The inside of the church is full of broken beams and rubble. Sniffer dogs are going through the wreckage as a precaution, sources said. The church's priest, who was in the building but not the church, is OK. The collapse has damaged the once-infamous Mamertine Prison too. "Some fragments of the roof," fire service engineer Luigi Liolli said, "hit a part of the altar. "A beam then damaged the Mamertine Prison too", where the pavement gave way. The prison was used to house Rome's defeated enemies. Among those held there were Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls during the Gallic War, who was executed at Caesar's Triumph in 46 BC; Jugurtha, King of Numidia, who died of starvation there in 104 BC; St Paul; and St. Peter, who was imprisoned there before being crucified, after performing baptisms in a spring at the bottom of the pit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

di Lucio D'Amico

Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse

Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano

Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano

di Mirella Molinaro

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33