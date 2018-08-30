F1: Win in Ferrari at Monza something else - Vettel

Monza, August 30 - Winning in a Ferrari at Monza would be "something else," Sebastian Vettel said Thursday. Vettel has so far won the Italian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso and Red Bull. "How as it? It depends on what colours you're in. The first time was terrific, I was driving an Italian car with a Ferrari engine and the crowd was happy". "Three years afterwards I won in different colours, but they weren't very happy and I understood that. "Then I got onto the podium three times in the right colours, and now I want to win at Monza in a Ferrari". Vettel beat Lewis Hamilton in last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to cut the gap between the two to 17 points. Mercedes' British four-time champ has 231 points and Ferrari's German four-time champ has 214.