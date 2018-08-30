F1: Win in Ferrari at Monza something else - Vettel

Monza
30/08/2018
Monza, August 30 - Winning in a Ferrari at Monza would be "something else," Sebastian Vettel said Thursday. Vettel has so far won the Italian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso and Red Bull. "How as it? It depends on what colours you're in. The first time was terrific, I was driving an Italian car with a Ferrari engine and the crowd was happy". "Three years afterwards I won in different colours, but they weren't very happy and I understood that. "Then I got onto the podium three times in the right colours, and now I want to win at Monza in a Ferrari". Vettel beat Lewis Hamilton in last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to cut the gap between the two to 17 points. Mercedes' British four-time champ has 231 points and Ferrari's German four-time champ has 214.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
di Lucio D'Amico
Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano
di Mirella Molinaro
Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online