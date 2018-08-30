Collapse in central Rome church, no one hurt

Rome
30/08/2018
Rome, August 30 - Three quarters of the roof collapsed in a central Roman church Thursday but no one was hurt because it was closed, local sources said. The vault of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami, at the Roman forum, reportedly caved in, they said. The church was locked at the time. Police and fire services are at the scene. Sources said an "ample portion" of the roof caved in. The church, not far from the Campidoglio (Capitol), is being run by the church building fund of the interior ministry. Built on top of the ancient Roman Mamertine Prison, it is usually closed and only opened for weddings. It was built between the end of the 16th century and the start of the 17th. A fire-service craned has got rid of some remaining hanging parts of the caved-in roof. The wooden beams, which are still standing, are visible through the wreckage. The inside of the church is full of broken beams and rubble.
