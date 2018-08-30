Rome

Collapse in central Rome church, no one hurt

Rome, August 30 - Part of the roof collapsed in a central Roman church Thursday but no one was hurt because it was closed, local sources said. Some of the vault of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami, at the Roman forum, reportedly caved in, they said. The church was locked at the time. Police and fire services are at the scene. Sources said an "ample portion" of the roof caved in. The church, not far from the Campidoglio (Capitol), is being run by the church building fund of the interior ministry. Built on top of the ancient Roman Mamertine Prison, it is used mainly for weddings. It was built between the end of the 16th century and the start of the 17th.

