2 nabbed for beating, sexual violence in Parma

Bologna
30/08/2018
Bologna, August 30 - Italian police on Thursday arrested an Italian and a Nigerian accused of sexual violence and grievous bodily harm against a 21-year-old woman. The alleged attack took place in Parma, police said. The probe started after a report from an ER department where the young woman went. Doctors said it would take 45 days for her to fully recover after discharging her. The pair of attackers allegedly abused the woman for five hours, sexually assaulting and torturing her while continuing to take drugs which pushers were delivering to their door, police said. The alleged assailants were named as Federico Pesci, 46, from Parma, and Wilson Ndu Anihem, a 53-year-old Nigerian domiciled in the Emilian city.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
di Lucio D'Amico
Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano
di Mirella Molinaro
Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online