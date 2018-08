4 people traffickers' arrests upheld

Palermo, August 30 - A Messina judge on Thursday upheld the arrest warrants of the four people smugglers piloting the migrant boat that was rescued by the coast guard ship Diciotti. The four, three Egyptians and a Bangladeshi, are accused of conspiracy to favour clandestine immigration and sexual violence. The Diciotti rescued the 177 Eritrean migrants but they were stopped from landing for 10 days by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who said the EU had to take them in. In the end they were taken by Italian bishops, Ireland and Albania.