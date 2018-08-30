Disappointed that EU not here but confident - Trenta

Vienna
30/08/2018
Vienna, August 30 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta voiced disappointment Thursday at drawing a blank on Italy's proposal to change the Sophia mission's landing rules so that other countries besides Italy can take migrants. "I feel disappointed because I've seen that Europe is not here but I'm confident", she said after a defence ministers' meeting. "We will assess what to do" after no agreement was reached on changing Sophia's port of landing rules. "All decisions will be taken with the government snd Premier (Giuseppe) Conte", she said when asked whether Italy would leave the mission. Trenta voiced the hope that things might change at an EU foreign ministers' meeting Friday. "I've found open doors, but also closed ones," she said.
