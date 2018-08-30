Vienna

Disappointed that EU not here but confident - Trenta

Things may change at FMs meeting says defence minister

Disappointed that EU not here but confident - Trenta

Vienna, August 30 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta voiced disappointment Thursday at drawing a blank on Italy's proposal to change the Sophia mission's landing rules so that other countries besides Italy can take migrants. "I feel disappointed because I've seen that Europe is not here but I'm confident", she said after a defence ministers' meeting. "We will assess what to do" after no agreement was reached on changing Sophia's port of landing rules. "All decisions will be taken with the government snd Premier (Giuseppe) Conte", she said when asked whether Italy would leave the mission. Trenta voiced the hope that things might change at an EU foreign ministers' meeting Friday. "I've found open doors, but also closed ones," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot

di Rosario Pasciuto

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

di Lucio D'Amico

Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse

Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano

Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano

di Mirella Molinaro

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33