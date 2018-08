140,000 more steady contracts in first half - INPS

Rome, August 30 - Private-sector employers signed 140,000 steady job contracts than they rescinded in the first half of the year, INPS said Thursday. The overall positive tally was 891,000 contracts, the pensions and social security agency said. Some 3.892 million hirings were made, up 6.9%, while terminatrions were 3.001 million, up 12.0%, it said.