I called CEI for Diciotti migrants - Salvini

Venice
30/08/2018
Venice, August 30 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday he had been the one who had phoned the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) asking them to take migrants from the Diciotti coast guard ship where he had been holding them and demanding the EU take them. "It was me who called the CEI, they didn't call themselves. Ireland, Albania and the bishops were contacted by us," he said, referring to the two countries who also took in some of the Eritreans. "Europe for the umpteenth time turned away and pretended nothing was happening," he said. He said the government had also contacted "other countries we hope may be useful for other, eventual landings".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Gioielliere pestato, emergono particolari hot
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
di Lucio D'Amico
Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Una giovane testimone accusa il diciannovenne napoletano
di Mirella Molinaro
Scuole, il prefetto prova a risolvere il rebus
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online