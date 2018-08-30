Rome

40,000 migrants back, Macron shd keep quiet - Salvini

'Far cry from solidarity and reception'

Rome, August 30 - France has pushed back more than 40,00 migrants to Italy since last year so French President Emmanuel Macron should stop lecturing Italy about stopping migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday. "More than 40,000 push backs at French borders with Italy since last year, a far cry from solidarity and reception," he said. "Macron should have the good taste to keep quiet and not give lectures to the Italians". Salvini has been refusing landing permission in Italy to many migrant rescue ships, drawing criticism from Macron. Salvini also said he had been the one who had phoned the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) asking them to take migrants from the Diciotti coast guard ship where he had been holding them and demanding the EU take them. "It was me who called the CEI, they didn't call themselves. Ireland, Albania and the bishops were contacted by us," he said, referring to the two countries who also took in some of the Eritreans. "Europe for the umpteenth time turned away and pretended nothing was happening," he said. He said the government had also contacted "other countries we hope may be useful for other, eventual landings".

