Venice

Cd swear abt refugees, Redgrave says in Venice

British actress to get career Golden Lion at fest opening

Cd swear abt refugees, Redgrave says in Venice

Venice, August 29 - Vanessa Redgrave told ANSA ahead of the Venice Film Festival opening Wednesday she could "swear" about the failure to take in refugees. The British actress, 81, who will get a lifetime achievement Golden Lion at the fest's opening ceremony Wednesday night, said "I weigh my words but I could swear about what is not being done for refugees". "Our governments have lost the sense of reality and humanity". The actress, who won an Oscar for Giulia in 1978, is a lifelong activist for political, social and human rights. The 75th fest kicks off with Damien Chazelle's First Man starring Ryan Gosling as an anti-heroic Neil Amstrong .

