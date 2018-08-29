Diciotti migrants say suffered torture, were sold

Rome
29/08/2018
Rome, August 29 - Many of the Eritrean migrants rescued by coast guard ship Diciotti have said they suffered torture and were sold several times during their journeys to Italy, sources said Wednesday. They reportedly suffered years of violence, while some were held underground in a warehouse, and sold two or three times, and 16 children who died after four or five months were born during the detention, they said. The picture of abuse has emerged from accounts told to interviewers from the Mondo Migliore (Better World) migrant centres at Rocca di Papa near Rome, where they are staying before being moved around Italy.
