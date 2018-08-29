Rome

Breakthrough needed on Regeni by year's end - Di Maio

Normalisation of ties depends on it says deputy PM

Rome, August 29 - A breakthrough is needed on the Cairo torture and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni by year's end, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Khalil el-Sisi in the Egyptian capital. Regeni, who was researching Cairo street hawker unions for his Cambridge doctorate, is believed to have been killed in early 2016 by elements in the Egyptian security apparatus, Italian prosecutors say, a charge Egypt rejects. Di Maio said "the normalisation of our relations with Egypt can only follow the truth on the death of Giulio Regeni. "I hope that a breakthrough can be reached by rthe end of the year". Sisi has said in the past that Regeni was killed to hurt Italo-Egyptian ties. He has promised the truth on the case.

