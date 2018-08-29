Breakthrough needed on Regeni by year's end - Di Maio

Rome
29/08/2018
Rome, August 29 - A breakthrough is needed on the Cairo torture and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni by year's end, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Khalil el-Sisi in the Egyptian capital. Regeni, who was researching Cairo street hawker unions for his Cambridge doctorate, is believed to have been killed in early 2016 by elements in the Egyptian security apparatus, Italian prosecutors say, a charge Egypt rejects. Di Maio said "the normalisation of our relations with Egypt can only follow the truth on the death of Giulio Regeni. "I hope that a breakthrough can be reached by rthe end of the year". Sisi has said in the past that Regeni was killed to hurt Italo-Egyptian ties. He has promised the truth on the case.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Movente passionale, pestato gioielliere
di Rosario Pasciuto
Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
di Lucio D'Amico
È fuggito a Napoli subito dopo l’omicidio
di Mirella Molinaro
Nasce un’unità di crisi, ma le scuole restano chiuse
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online