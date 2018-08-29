Migrant consent for resettlement - EU to Rome-Tirana

Brussels
29/08/2018
Brussels, August 29 - Migrants must consent when resettlement involves a transfer from an EU member like Italy to a third country like Albania, a European Commission spokesperson said Wednesday in commenting on Rome's deal with Tirana to take 20 migrants from the Diciotti ship. "When it is a question of bilateral accords between a member State and a third country", the spokesperson said, "you have to ask them (the migrants) for details...there are several elements to take into consideration in assessing their legality". "In particular there is the consent of the people" to making asylum claims in countries other than those they arrived in, the spokesperson said.
