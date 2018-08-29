Berlin

Penalty if Italy doesn't pay budget quota - Oettinger

Rome shdn't mix migrants with EU budget

Penalty if Italy doesn't pay budget quota - Oettinger

Berlin, August 29 - Italy will incur a penalty if it doesn't pay its EU budget quota in a row over migrants, European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Die Welt Wednesday. "All EU States have assumed the obligation of paying their contributions within the established time," he said. "All the rest would be a violation of the treaties which would entail penalties". He said "Italy has won our support in tackling the migrant crisis and its consequences, I can only warn Rome about mixing the migrant issue with the EU budget".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione

Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Movente passionale, pestato gioielliere

Movente passionale, pestato gioielliere

di Rosario Pasciuto

È fuggito a Napoli subito dopo l’omicidio

È fuggito a Napoli subito dopo l’omicidio

di Mirella Molinaro

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

Ora verrà dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

di Lucio D'Amico

Muore a 30 anni dopo un incidente stradale

Muore a 30 anni dopo un incidente stradale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33