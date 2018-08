Lady Gaga ready to rock Venice film fest

Venice, August 28 - Lady Gaga is ready to rock the Venice Film Festival where her A Star Is Born directed and starring Bradley Cooper will be shown on August 31. Other stars showing their films on the Lido from August 29 until September 8 include Ryan Gosling, former Uruguay president Pepe Mujica, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, and Italian writer Alessandro Baricco. The career golden lions will got to Vanessa Redgrave and David Cronenberg. Salma Hayek will pick up the Franca Sozzani award.