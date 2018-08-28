Salvini is my hero says Orban

Milan
28/08/2018
Milan, August 28 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban said Tuesday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini "is my hero" ahead of a meeting between the two in Milan. "I'd like to meet him personally. he is my hero," said Orban as he left a Milan restaurant where he had lunch ahead of the meeting. "He is a companion of destiny of mine, I'm very curious to know his personality. "I'm a great admirer and I have some experiences that I could perhaps share with him. I have that feeling". Orban said Tuesday he had asked his friend, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, for permission to meet Salvini. "Do you support the fact that I should meet Salvini?" Orban said he had asked Berlusconi. "'Certainly', he replied to me," said the Hungarian premier.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Scontro fatale, morti due fratelli
di Michele La Rosa
Movente passionale, pestato gioielliere
di Rosario Pasciuto
È fuggito a Napoli subito dopo l’omicidio
di Mirella Molinaro
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online