Salvini is my hero says Orban

Milan, August 28 - Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban said Tuesday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini "is my hero" ahead of a meeting between the two in Milan. "I'd like to meet him personally. he is my hero," said Orban as he left a Milan restaurant where he had lunch ahead of the meeting. "He is a companion of destiny of mine, I'm very curious to know his personality. "I'm a great admirer and I have some experiences that I could perhaps share with him. I have that feeling". Orban said Tuesday he had asked his friend, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, for permission to meet Salvini. "Do you support the fact that I should meet Salvini?" Orban said he had asked Berlusconi. "'Certainly', he replied to me," said the Hungarian premier.