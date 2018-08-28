Vatican knew abt abuse says Pennsylvania prosecutor

Rome
28/08/2018
Rome, August 28 - The Vatican knew about the abuse of some 1,000 children by 300 priests over 70 years, Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro told NBC Tuesday. "There wasn't only widespread sex abuse, rape of children, there was a systematic cover-up that reached the Vatican," Shapiro said on Grand Jury documents on abuse in six out of eight Pennsylvania dioceses. "We have the proof that the Vatican knew and covered up the abuse. "I can't speak specifically about Pope Francis".
