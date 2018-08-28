Soccer: This Juve wants to win everything - Pjanic

Turin, August 28 - Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic said Tuesday that "this Juve wants to win everything". Cristiano Ronaldo "is the best player in the world and he's happy to be here", added the 28-year-old Bosnia former Roma player, who scored a cracker in Juve's 2-0 home win against Lazio on Saturday. "It won't be easy but we have a great squad and we're all united, the club, the fans and the team, we can do it", he told Juventus TV. Juve is joint top of Serie A with Napoli and SPAL after winning two from two.