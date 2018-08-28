Milan

Court denies extradition of 'persecuted' Russian man

'I'm a dead man in Russia' tells court

Milan, August 28 - A Milan appeals court on Tuesday quashed an extradition order for a Russian architect arrested on a warrant from Moscow a few months ago, who said he was being "persecuted" for denouncing an allegedly corrupt powerful member of the Duma. The man had told the court "I'm a dead man in Russia". The court ruled there was no evidence against the architect in the Russian arrest warrant. "I am constantly threatened, they keep calling my parents and friends to try to get them to testify against me, they threaten them and they tell them my struggle makes no sense and they will succeed in obtaining my extradition and will kill me," said the man, 48. He applied for political asylum in Italy.

