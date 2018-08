Autostrade shd put in money and we'll rebuild Genoa bridge

Rome, August 28 - Motorway concessionary Autostrade per l'Italia should put in the money but the government will rebuild the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed killing 43 on August 14, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. "Let Autostrade put in the money, but we will rebuild the bridge," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. He said it was "obvious" that Autostrade should be responsible for the funding because it must compensate the victims' families for the disaster. "But it is just as obvious that it cannot rebuild the bridge. It would be disrespectful towards the families and the citizens", he said. Toninelli has floated the idea of the State-controlled Fincantieri shipyard building a new bridge. On Tuesday Toninelli said "Fincantieri and (government bank) Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is one way, but the decision is up to the government." He said "it can't be up to an individual". Toninelli added that he had spoken to deputy premiers Luigi D Di Maio and Matteo Salvini and stressed "nationalisations can't be done in a blanket way". Toninelli also said that "concessionaries are bigger colossi than those in Silcon Valley". He said all their conventions with the Italian Stat would be put online so that "we can dismantle a sick system". Starchitect Renzo Piano is expected to arrive later Tuesday at the Liguria regional government offices where he will meet Governor Giovanni Toti, extraordinary commissioner for the Genoa bridge disaster, sources said. Piano was preceded by members of his team who were carrying a large scale model, sources said. Piano, 80 is one of the world's top architects whose notable buildings include the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris (with Richard Rogers, 1977), The Shard in London (2012), and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City (2015). He won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1998.