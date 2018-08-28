Bari. August 28

Girl, 2, dies on Beirut-Rome flight

Plane rerouted to Bari

Bari. August 28 - A two-year-old girl, and not a boy as first reported, died of cardiac arrest on a Beirut-Rome Alitalia flight which was rerouted to Bari to vainly try to resuscitate her, sources said Tuesday. The Lebanese girl was first treated by a hostess who tried to resuscitate her aboard the plane, which was then rerouted to Bari. An emergency team again tried to resuscitate her in the Puglia airport, but nothing could be done for her. The girl was suffering from a serious kidney condition, hyperoxaluria, medical and legal sources said. She was on her way to Rome for treatment, they said.

