Diciotti migrants leave for Rocca di Papa

Rome, August 28 - Some 100 migrants who landed from the coast guard ship Diciotti after a 10-day standoff with the EU left a hotspot in Messina Tuesday for a Catholic-run reception centre in Rocca di Papa south of Rome. The migrants will ge there after a 10-12-hour journey, sources said. Another 39 remained in the hotspot in the Sicilian city, waiting to be transferred to Albania and Ireland, the only two nations who have said they will take some of the Diciotti migrants. Most of the migrants will be moved to the Catholic Church centre near Rome, the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) told a news agency on Monday. "They will be moved as soon as possible, in the coming hours, to the centre run by Auxiluim, pending their transfer to the many dioceses who have given their availability: Turin, Brescia, Bologna, Agrigento, Cassano all'Jonio, Rossano Calabro, to cite only those I know about," CEI's head of social communications, Father Ivan Maffeis, told the SIR religious news agency. The stand-off came after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini kept the migrants aboard saying they would not land until the EU agreed to take them. Salvini is under investigation by an Agrigento prosecutor for alleged kidnapping, illegal arrest and abuse of office. Albanian Premier Edi Rama said Tuesday Italy had been left alone by the EU to cope with the migrant emergency. Speaking in Genoa after agreeing to take in 20 Eritrean migrants from the Diciotti after the standoff, Rama said "Italy has been the most welcoming country in Europe in the last 30 years, but it has been left alone and nerves are no longer so solid, we intervened hoping that Europe would do something concrete to resolve the problem". "We (Albanians) were once the Eritreans. Italy was our promised land and the Italians did not ever leave us in the middle of the sea".