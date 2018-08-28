Autostrade shd put in money,we'll rebuild Genoa bridge

Rome
28/08/2018
Rome, August 28 - Motorway concessionary Autostrade per l'Italia should put in the money but the government will rebuild the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed killing 43 on August 14, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. "Let Autostrade put in the money, but we will rebuild the bridge," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. He said it was "obvious" that Autostrade should be responsible for the funding because it must compensate the victims' families for the disaster. "But it is just as obvious that it cannot rebuild the bridge. It would be disrespectful towards the families and the citizens", he said. Toninelli has floated the idea of the State-controlled Fincantieri shipyard building a new bridge.
