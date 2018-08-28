Rome

Autostrade shd put in money,we'll rebuild Genoa bridge

Must pay damages, not rebuild says Toninelli

Autostrade shd put in money,we'll rebuild Genoa bridge

Rome, August 28 - Motorway concessionary Autostrade per l'Italia should put in the money but the government will rebuild the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed killing 43 on August 14, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. "Let Autostrade put in the money, but we will rebuild the bridge," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. He said it was "obvious" that Autostrade should be responsible for the funding because it must compensate the victims' families for the disaster. "But it is just as obvious that it cannot rebuild the bridge. It would be disrespectful towards the families and the citizens", he said. Toninelli has floated the idea of the State-controlled Fincantieri shipyard building a new bridge.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione

Rivolta dei dirigenti scolastici: garantire il diritto all’istruzione

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Scontro fatale, morti due fratelli

Scontro fatale, morti due fratelli

di Michele La Rosa

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

di Leonardo Orlando

Torna a far paura l'ombra del racket

Torna a far paura l'ombra del racket

di Letizia Varano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33