Priest removed for sexual advances

Avellino, August 27 - A young parish priest near Avellino was removed by the local bishop for sending explicit text messages and sexual advances to married men in his parish, sources said Monday. The cleric was officially removed "for health reasons", Church source said. Avellino Bishop monsignor Arturo Aiello acted after a probe that took several months, the sources said. The procedure has also started to defrock the priest who took over a parish on the outskirts of Avellino five years ago, local source said. The priest has also been removed because he posted leaflets listing the names of many priests he accused of having relationships with married women or making money from their pastoral activities, the sources said. He allegedly did this to get his revenge after finding out he was going to be replaced, sources said.