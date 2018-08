Pensioner nabbed for abusing girl, 8, in oratory

Caserta, August 27 - A 67-year-old pensioner was arrested at Recale near Caserta Monday on suspicion of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl at an oratory on August 15. The man allegedly abused the girl while she was playing pinball in the parish of Santa Maria Assunta, police said. The attack was caught on CCTV, police said. The girl's mother and some other people reported the incident.