Plan for country says Toninelli after Genoa

Rome, August 27 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli called for a "national plan for the country" after the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 August 14, instead of "scrambling after emergencies." "We will completely revise the system of concessions," he said. Toninelli commented on Autostrade's publication of its convention earlier in the day by saying "here are the effects of the action of the government of change. "After almost 20 years of privatisation, after 20 years of secrets and redactions, Autostrade per l'Italia suddenly says it wants to be transparent, trying to make its gesture seem spontaneous and dictated by an autonomous desire to meet the public interest," he said. Toninelli published a letter with which, a few days ago, he asked the ministry to work towards publication of the convention. He said all concessionaries' conventions would soon be published on the ministry's website. Toll charges should have been "drastically" cut, the minister added. Toninelli added that "esponsibilities for conventions were "solely political".