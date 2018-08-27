Rome

Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Mariam Moustafa, born near Rome, died after bullies' beating

Teens to appear in court over death of Italo-Egyptian

Rome, August 27 - Six girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are to appear in court in a month's time over the death of an Italo-Egyptian girl in Nottingham after three weeks in a coma in February, the Guardian said Monday. Mariam Moustafa, an 18-year-old girl who was born and grew up in Ostia near Rome, moved with her family to the English city in the hope of becoming an engineer four years previously. She was allegedly attacked by a group of local girl bullies. Rome prosecutors issued a European warrant in the case in March. They have been trying to establish if the attack was racially motivated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, due morti

Scontro fatale, morti due fratelli

Scontro fatale, morti due fratelli

di Michele La Rosa

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33