Autostrade transparency after 20 yrs - Toninelli

Rome, August 27 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli commented on Autostrade's publication of its convention after the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 August 14 that "here are the effects of the action of the government of change. "After almost 20 years of privatisation, after 20 years of secrets and redactions, Autostrade per l'Italia suddenly says it wants to be transparent, trying to make its gesture seem spontaneous and dictated by an autonomous desire to meet the public interest," he said. Toninelli published a letter with which, a few days ago, he asked the ministry to work towards publication of the convention. He said all concessionaries' conventions would soon be published on the ministry's website. Toll charges should have been "drastically" cut, the minister added. He said it was now time to frame a "plan for the country" rather than scrambling after emergencies.