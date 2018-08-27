Rome

Autostrade transparency after 20 yrs - Toninelli

Time for country plan 'sted of scrambling after emergencies

Autostrade transparency after 20 yrs - Toninelli

Rome, August 27 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli commented on Autostrade's publication of its convention after the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 August 14 that "here are the effects of the action of the government of change. "After almost 20 years of privatisation, after 20 years of secrets and redactions, Autostrade per l'Italia suddenly says it wants to be transparent, trying to make its gesture seem spontaneous and dictated by an autonomous desire to meet the public interest," he said. Toninelli published a letter with which, a few days ago, he asked the ministry to work towards publication of the convention. He said all concessionaries' conventions would soon be published on the ministry's website. Toll charges should have been "drastically" cut, the minister added. He said it was now time to frame a "plan for the country" rather than scrambling after emergencies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33