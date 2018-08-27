Diciotti migrants to go to Ariccia Church centre - CEI

Vatican City, August 27 - Eritrean migrants held for 10 d ays on the coast guard ship Diciotti will be moved from a Messina hotspot to a Catholic Church centre at Ariccia near Rome, the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) said Monday. "They will be moved as soon as possible, in the coming hours, to the Arccia centre run by Auxiluim, pending their transfer to the many diocese who have given their availability: Turin, Brescia, Bologna, Agrigento, Cassano all'Jonio, Rossano Calabro, to cite only those I know about," CEI's head of social communications, Father Ivan Maffeis, told the SIR religious news agency. The CEI agreed to take in about 100 of the migrants while Albania and Ireland took 20 each to end a stand-off after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini kept them aboard saying they would not land until the EU agred to take them.