Rimini police investigating alleged rape by police cadets

German 19-year-old student told friends, hotelier she was raped

Rimini, August 27 - Police in the Adriatic resort town of Rimini are investigating the alleged rape on Saturday afternoon of a 20-year-old German tourist by two police cadets, a 21 and 23-year-old. The cadets, two Sicilians who were staying at the same hostel in Rimini as the alleged victim and her two friends, have been suspended from the police academy they are attending in Brescia pending the investigation, investigative sources said. The young woman told her two friends and the owner of the hostel where the attack allegedly took place that she was raped as soon as she left the room of the two cadets on Saturday. The German tourist and her two friends had reportedly gone out with the cadets on Friday and had planned an outing on Saturday but were forced to stay at the hostel due to bad weather. Police sources said the 20-year-old told investigators that she was raped in the young men's room after her two friends left her alone. The investigation is coordinated by prosecutor Davide Ercolani. The two cadets face expulsion from the police academy and could never take office if found guilty.

