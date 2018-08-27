Rome

Italy only G7 member with slowing economy - OECD

Q2 growth fell from +0.3% to +0.2%

Italy only G7 member with slowing economy - OECD

Rome, August 27 - Italy is the only member of the Group of Seven whose economy is slowing, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. Italy's GDP growth fell from +0.3% to +0.2% in the second quarter, the OECD said. This compared to a rise from 0.5% to 1% in the US, from -0.2% to 0.5% in Japan, from 0.4% to 0.5% in Germany, and from 0.2% to 0.4% in the UK. France's GDP was steady at 0.2% while Canada's data are not yet available, the OECD said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33