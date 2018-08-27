Italy only G7 member with slowing economy - OECD

Rome, August 27 - Italy is the only member of the Group of Seven whose economy is slowing, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday. Italy's GDP growth fell from +0.3% to +0.2% in the second quarter, the OECD said. This compared to a rise from 0.5% to 1% in the US, from -0.2% to 0.5% in Japan, from 0.4% to 0.5% in Germany, and from 0.2% to 0.4% in the UK. France's GDP was steady at 0.2% while Canada's data are not yet available, the OECD said.