5 nabbed for race-hate attack

Catanzaro, August 27 - Five people including two Moroccans were arrested Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm aggravated by racial hatred against a Dominican national on August 15 in Calabria, police said Monday. They allegedly attacked the man outside a restaurant at Falerna Marina on the evening of Ferragosto, police said. Also attacked were the victim's pregnant Italian partner and his mother-in-law, police said. The latter's arm was broken in the assault.