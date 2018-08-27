Rome

Golf: Pavan wins Czech Masters

First career win

Golf: Pavan wins Czech Masters

Rome, August 26 - Andrea Pavan won the Czech Masters Sunday, the first win of his career on the European Tour. The Italian carded a 22-under par 266 to beat three-time major winner Padraig Harrington who carded 268. It was the 10th season win for Italian golf. "I can't believe it," said the 29-year-old Roman. "It's an incredible triumph that leaves me gobsmacked. "Now I want to enjoy the win and then start again to the best of my ability".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

Aurelio Micale collabora con la giustizia

di Leonardo Orlando

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, due morti

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Incidente stradale, morti due fratelli

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

Agguato a Giostra: ferito uomo di 63 anni

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33