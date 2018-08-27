Pope denies covering up US bishop's sex abuse

Vatican City

Make up your own minds on Viganò statement says Francis

Vatican City, August 27 - Pope Francis has denied covering up sex abuse by former Washington Archbishop Theodore McCarrick. Former Washington envoy Carlo Maria Viganò said he reported the abuse to the pope in 2013 but nothing was done. "Read carefully and come to your own opinion, the statement speaks for itself," Francis told reporters on the plane back from Ireland, where he said the Church had "failed" on abuse and met victims. "I will not say a word on this," Francis said referring to the charges in Viganò's letter. "I think the statement speaks for itself and you have enough journalistic capacity to to come to your own conclusions." In the latter, Viganò called on the pope to step down.

