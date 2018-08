4 hurt, 1 seriously by beach lightning strike

Lecce, August 24 - Four people were injured, one very seriously, when lightning hit Senegalese boys playing soccer on a beach between Porto Cesareo and Torre Lapillo in Puglia's Salento area on Friday, local sources said. The bather who was seriously hurt was a 13-year-old Senegalese boy playing near the breakers, sources said. He was taken to hospital in code red. Another two people have been hospitalised in code yellow.