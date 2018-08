Soccer: Inzaghi plays down Lotito row

Rome, August 24 - Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi on Friday played down a phone row with Chairman Claudio Lotito that went viral recently. In the row, Lotito told Inzaghi "you're always complaining about everything". On Friday Inzaghi said it had been "a constructive exchange which ended up with a laugh in the next phonecall". He said "I expect a lot from myself, my players and the club". Lazio lost their first home game to Napoli. They play Juventus in Turin Saturday.