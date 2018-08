Hungary says no to Diciotti migrants - foreign min

Rome, August 24 - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday rejected a request from Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi to take some of the 150 migrants aboard the Diciotti coast guard ship in Catania, the Italian foreign ministry said Friday. Moavero made his request to his Hungarian opposite number at the Italian foreign ministry. Szijjarto said Rome and Budapest saw eye to eye on European migrant policy, the ministry said. Moavero, for his part, explained how Italy's vision differed from Hungary's in some respects, the ministry said. On Friday Belgium declined to take any of the mostly Eritrean migrants on board the Diciotti.