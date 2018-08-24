Treviso

Salvini reported for fomenting race hatred

BY group of citizens in Treviso

Salvini reported for fomenting race hatred

Treviso, August 24 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Treviso has been reported for instigating race hatred, sources said Friday. Salvini, who has taken a hard line on migrants, was reported by a group of Italian citizens for statements he made in June and July, legal sources said. They cited statements including "the happy days for clandestine immigrants are over, get ready to pack your bags, in a well-mannered and tranquil way, but they must go home". Salvini has recently called migrants "gym-honed".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Un malore e sbanda con l’auto muore il nostro Franco Luciano

Un malore e sbanda con l’auto muore il nostro Franco Luciano

di Marialucia Conistabile

Incidente autonomo, messinese mure sulla A2

Incidente autonomo, muore il messinese Franco Luciano

«Mia figlia, il viaggio a Firenze e il miracolo che non c’è stato»

«Mia figlia, il viaggio a Firenze e il miracolo che non c’è stato»

Rissa e coltellate, muore un universitario 23enne

Rissa e coltellate, muore un universitario 23enne

di Mirella Molinaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33