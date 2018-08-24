Tourist writes on Ponte Vecchio

Florence, August 24 - An American tourist on Thursday night wrote a message in English with marker pen on Florence's storied Ponte Vecchio bridge. The California woman, 29, risks a one-year suspended jail term and a 3,000-euro fine. It was the second such episode in two days. An Austrian couple on their honeymoon in the Tuscan capital were caught by local police at 1:45 PM on Wednesday writing on the historic bridge. The 39-year-old woman and 46-year-old man also used a marker to write their names in a heart on a wall of the bridge. They were caught in flagrante, however, and now will face the same penalties as the US tourist. The newlyweds said that they thought it was simply a romantic gesture.