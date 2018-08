Soccer: Ronaldo will also be benched says Allegri

Turin, August 24 - Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo will also have to endure spells on the bench for Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. "Now Ronaldo's set to play but he will also happen to have to sit on the bench for half an hour," Allegri said ahead of CR7's home debut against Lazio on Saturday. The coach added that "this happened last year at Real Madrid, where there was excellent management".