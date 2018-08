Bridge collapse: Ferrazza, Brencich leave panel

Genoa, August 24 - Roberto Ferrazza and Antonio Brencich have left the transport ministry committee looking into the August 14 Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43, sources said Thursday night. Ferrazza was said to have been sacked by Tranpsort Minister Danilo Toninelli, while Brencich reportedly resigned. Meanwhile experts said both stumps of the Morandi Bridge were "very dangerous" and would have to be demolished.