Italy marks two years from deadly quake

Rome

Vigils at Arquata, Amatrice

Rome, August 24 - Italy on Friday marked two years from the quake that killed 300 people in the centre of the country. There were torchlit vigils at Arquata del Tronto and Amatrice, respectively attended by Premier Giuseppe Conte and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio. At 3.36 a.m., when the tremblor struck, the names of the victims were read out and bells tolled. After the commemoration an Arquata resident told Conte "now let's toll our sleeves up" in reconstruction work.

