Flash-flood zone cordoned off

Cosenza, August 24 - Police have cordoned off the area in Calabria where a flash flood hit hikers in a river canyon killing 10 earlier this week. The Gole del Raganello area will be inspected to establish the causes of the disaster, which happened after torrential rains swelled the Raganello River, sources said. Officials have said the tragedy could have been averted if the hikers had heeded a weather alert.