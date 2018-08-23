Rome

Maremma cowboys resisting decline

Rome, August 23 - The 'butteri' cowboys of Tuscany and Lazio's Maremma brushland are resisting decline, a local association in Alberese told ANSA Thursday. Four butteri are still roaming the range in the area, they said. The butteri were at their height in the early years of the last century when they took on and beat Buffalo Bill when his Wild West Show came to Italy.

