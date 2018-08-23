F1: Championship still wide open say bookies

Rome

Vettel 24 pts behind Hamilton ahead of Spa

Rome, August 23 - The Formula One championship is still wide open, Italian bookies said Thursday. Lewis Hamilton is a 1.5 to 1 favourite to clinch his fifth world championship while Sebastian Vettel is a 2.5 to 1 shot to get his fifth, according to the SNAI association of bookies. Ferrari's German driver has dropped 24 points behind Mercedes' Briton ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. Vettel said Thursday "the batteries are fully charged and the Spa circuit is fantastic".

