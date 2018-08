2 convicted of Italy businessman murder in Brazil

Sao Paulo, August 23 - Two Brazilian men were convicted Thursday of the February 2015 murder in Sao Paulo of Italian businessman Alessandro Altobelli. Vitor Martins de Lima and Samuel Vieiria Ribeiro got respective jail terms of 53 and 67 years. Altobelli, 68, a well-known member of the local Italian community as well as a partner of celebrity chef Olivier Anquier, was killed by the pair while they were on the run after a robbery. A third defendant, Luiz Fernando Nogueira Bastos, will be tried in October.