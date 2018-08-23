Rome

Thunderstorms hit Italy

Code yellow in Florence

Thunderstorms hit Italy

Rome, August 23 - Thunderstorms and gales continued to hit Italy on Thursday. A storm brought down a motorway sign near Pisa, while there was a yellow alert for bad weather in nearby Florence. There was also a fresh alert in Campania. Homes were evacuated in the Sulcis area of Sardinia because of so-called 'water bombs'. The main northbound rail line near Reggio Calabria was reopened after a three hours' closure due to torrential rain. Another train line was reopened near Sassari on Sardinia. Temperatures are set to drop sharply this weekend.

